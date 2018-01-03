Six countries enter the UN Security Council

Equatorial Guinea, Ivory Coast, Kuwait, Peru, and the formally joined the ranks of the non-permanent members of the United Nations today "to make a difference," the body's said.



"Peace and security are difficult to achieve," Kazakh Kairat Umarov, who took the rotating presidency in January, told council members at a special ceremony. "You are going to have a real chance to make a difference."



One after the other, representing the council's six new member countries -- five men and a woman, Polish -- placed their flag among those of the body's nine other members.The has 15 members, including five with permanent seats who have the power to veto resolutions -- Britain, China, France, and theThree women and 12 men are among the 15 who will soon be seated at the U-shaped table in the center of the Security Council's chamber.In addition to Wronecka and US Nikki Haley, Karen Pierce will take her seat later this month as Britain's newThe six countries who left the on December 31 are Egypt, Italy, Japan, Senegal, and

