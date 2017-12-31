Six dead after Sydney seaplane crash

Six people were killed when a seaplane crashed into a river in today, police said, with the cause of the accident still under investigation.



The plane went down in the near the suburb of Cowan some 50 kilometres north of



Police said divers have recovered all six bodies but the identities of those on board have not yet been released.There were unconfirmed reports in Australian media that four of the passengers were British nationals.The was unable to confirm the reports but said it was in touch with Australian authorities.told reporters the single-engine aircraft was lying in 13 metres of water.Witness told Channel Nine he saw the plane as it crashed."It made a tight right-hand turn and as it actually turned around, the wings dipped and it nosedived straight into the water," he said.A rescue helicopter spotted debris and an slick after the crash. reported that the aircraft was from scenic flight company Seaplanes.Seaplanes is popular with celebrities and recent passengers have included Pippa Middleton, sister of the Duchess of Cambridge, and husband during their honeymoon inThe said the aircraft was a DHC-2 Beaver Seaplane on a return flight to in Harbour.The accident came just hours before Harbour was set to be lit up in a spectacular fireworks display to welcome in the new year.

