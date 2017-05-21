Six of top-10 firms add Rs 61,386 cr in m-cap, TCS emerges as top gainer

TRENDING ON BS
FPIs stay bullish on India, pump Rs 94,900 cr in last 3 months
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock

The combined market valuation of six of the top-10 most-valued firms surged Rs 61,386.30 crore last week, with TCS being the top gainer.

While TCS, HDFC Bank, ITC, SBI, HUL and IOC witnessed rise in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday, RIL, HDFC, ONGC and Infosys on the other hand suffered losses.

TCS's valuation zoomed Rs 29,024.41 crore to Rs 4,93,946.88 crore, emerging as the biggest gainer from the top-10 list.

The m-cap of ITC soared Rs 14,090.96 crore to Rs 3,47,293.68 crore and SBI added Rs 8,920.84 crore to Rs 2,49,905.25 crore.

HUL's valuation rose by Rs 5,951.96 crore to Rs 2,18,069.05 crore and that of HDFC Bank went up by Rs 2,936.82 crore to Rs 4,00,113 crore.

The m-cap of IOC advanced by Rs 461.31 crore to Rs 2,11,353.26 crore.

In contrast, RIL's valuation tumbled Rs 10,504.66 crore to Rs 4,28,701.65 crore and of ONGC dropped Rs 6,095.79 crore to Rs 2,30,998.23 crore.

HDFC lost Rs 4,345.55 crore to Rs 2,41,714.97 crore from its valuation while that of Infosys fell by Rs 1,378.17 crore to Rs 2,20,024.33 crore.

In the top-10 ranking, TCS retained its numero-uno position followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, ITC, SBI, HDFC, ONGC, Infosys, HUL and IOC.

Both the key indices Sensex and Nifty recorded their second straight weekly gains by rising 276.77 points, or 0.91 per cent, and 27 points, or 0.28 per cent, respectively.

