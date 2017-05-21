Six of top-10 firms add Rs 61,386 cr in m-cap, TCS emerges as top gainer

The combined market valuation of six of the top-10 most-valued firms surged Rs 61,386.30 crore last week, with TCS
being the top gainer.
While TCS, HDFC Bank, ITC, SBI, HUL
and IOC witnessed rise in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday, RIL, HDFC, ONGC and Infosys on the other hand suffered losses.
TCS's valuation zoomed Rs 29,024.41 crore to Rs 4,93,946.88 crore, emerging as the biggest gainer from the top-10 list.
The m-cap
of ITC
soared Rs 14,090.96 crore to Rs 3,47,293.68 crore and SBI
added Rs 8,920.84 crore to Rs 2,49,905.25 crore.
HUL's valuation rose by Rs 5,951.96 crore to Rs 2,18,069.05 crore and that of HDFC Bank
went up by Rs 2,936.82 crore to Rs 4,00,113 crore.
The m-cap
of IOC advanced by Rs 461.31 crore to Rs 2,11,353.26 crore.
In contrast, RIL's valuation tumbled Rs 10,504.66 crore to Rs 4,28,701.65 crore and of ONGC dropped Rs 6,095.79 crore to Rs 2,30,998.23 crore.
HDFC lost Rs 4,345.55 crore to Rs 2,41,714.97 crore from its valuation while that of Infosys fell by Rs 1,378.17 crore to Rs 2,20,024.33 crore.
In the top-10 ranking, TCS
retained its numero-uno position followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, ITC, SBI, HDFC, ONGC, Infosys, HUL
and IOC.
Both the key indices Sensex and Nifty recorded their second straight weekly gains by rising 276.77 points, or 0.91 per cent, and 27 points, or 0.28 per cent, respectively.
