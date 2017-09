Czech automobile manufacturer Skoda Auto on Friday launched its performance oriented sedan Octavia priced at Rs 24.63 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Octavia is powered by a 2 litre turbocharged petrol engine with a top speed of 250 km/h. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km in 6.8 seconds, Skoda Auto said in a statement.

"The Octavia transforms Skoda's century long motorsports legacy into the fastest ever Octavia produced in India," Skoda Auto Director (Sales, Service & Marketing) Ashutosh Dixit said.

Compared to Octavia models in India, the sports chassis lowers the body of the by 15 mm, it said.

Skoda Auto currently has three models on sale in — Superb, Octavia and

