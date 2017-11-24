JUST IN
Skoda to hike vehicle prices in India from January by 2-3%

Says the changing market conditions and various external economic factors are driving this price impact

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Skoda Auto India today said it will hike prices of its vehicles by 2-3 per cent across the entire model range from January 1.

The changing market conditions and various external economic factors are driving this price impact, Skoda Auto India said in a statement.


The revision will reflect an increase of 2 to 3 per cent across the entire model range, it added.

The company sells four models ranging from mid-sized sedan Rapid with price starting at Rs 8.49 lakh to newly introduced SUV Kodiaq priced at Rs 34.5 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

