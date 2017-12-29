SKorea seizes Hong Kong ship for oil transfer to North: Seoul

briefly seized and inspected a Hong Kong-registered ship in October for transferring products to a North Korean vessel and breaching UN sanctions, a foreign ministry said today.



The Lighthouse Winmore, which was chartered by a Taiwanese company and carrying around 600 tonnes of products from South Korea's Yeosu port, transferred part of its cargo to a North Korean vessel on October 19, the said.



South Korean customs authorities briefly seized and inspected the ship when it returned to on November 24, he said.The ship, chartered by Taiwanese company Billions Bunker Group Corp, previously visited Yeosu on October 11 to load up on Japanese refined before heading towards its purported destination inInstead of going to Taiwan, however, the vessel transferred the to the North's 2 as well as to three other non-North Korean vessels in international waters, the said."This marks a typical case of shrewdly circumventing sanctions by using its illegal networks", the told journalists."The actions taken will be reported to the UN Seucity Counci sanctions committee on in the future," he said.has shared intelligence with the US about the detection of the illegal transaction, he added.The 2 was one of four North Korean ships that was blocked from international ports by the UN Security Council on Thursday over suspicions of carrying or transporting goods banned by sanctions targeting Pyongyang's weapons ambitions, diplomats told AFP.The has slapped three sets of sanctions on this year: one on August 5 targeting the iron, coal and fishing industries; another set on September 11 aimed at textiles and limiting supply; and the most recent on December 22 focused on

