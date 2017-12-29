Slower iPhones:Apple apologises,cuts battery replacement price

Tech giant today apologised to its customers feeling aggrieved for slowing down of iPhones with older batteries and slashed the price for battery replacements to USD 29.



In India, users of 6 (or later) can get their out-of-warranty batteries replaced for Rs 2,000 (plus taxes), compared to about Rs 6,500 previously.



The Cupertino-based firm will also update its software to give users more visibility into the health of their iPhone's battery.has been facing consumer uproar and a slew of lawsuits after it admitted to reducing performance of older iPhones to prevent unexpected shutdowns."...We know that some of you feel has let you down. We apologise. There's been a lot of misunderstanding about this issue, so we would like to clarify and let you know about some changes we're making," said in a lengthy apology note on its website.further said it has "never and would never do anything to intentionally shorten the life of any product, or degrade the user experience to drive customer upgrades".is offering a replacement of an out-of-warranty battery for USD 29 (compared to USD 79 earlier) for users of 6 or later. This will commence from late January and will be available worldwide through December 2018.When contacted, confirmed that the battery replacement will be available in for Rs 2,000 (plus taxes).In its note, explained that "continued chemical aging" of batteries in the older generation iPhones contributed to the performance issues after a about a year ago."We've always wanted our customers to be able to use their iPhones as long as possible. We're proud that products are known for their durability, and for holding their value longer than our competitors' devices," it said.

