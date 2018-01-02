Small sugar edges up on good demand

Small sugar prices edged up at the wholesale market here today following good demand from stockists and bulk consumers.



Meanwhile, medium sugar ended mixed owing to alternate bouts of buying and selling.



Small sugar (S-30) prices increased by Rs 5 per quintal to Rs 3,210/3,315 from Monday's close Rs 3,210/3,310.However, medium sugar (M-30) was quoted at Rs 3,286/3,592 as against Rs 3,290/3,562 yesterday.Following are today's closing rates for sugar (per quintal) with the previous rates given in brackets:Small sugar (S-30) quality: Rs 3,210/3,315 (Rs 3,210/3,310).Medium sugar (M-30) quality: Rs 3,286/3,592 (Rs 3,290/3,562).

