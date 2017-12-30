Smith century secures Ashes Test draw with England

scored his 23rd Test century to bat out a draw for in the fourth Ashes Test and deny their first win of the series in on Saturday.



The stonewalled the English bowling attack to remain unconquered on 102 for his third century of the series when the Test was called a draw late on the final day.



Smith joined the legendary as the only batsmen to score centuries in four consecutive Tests.He also joined as the only batsmen in Test history to have made six centuries in a calendar year on multiple occasions.only lost two wickets on the fifth day but coasted through after lunch to finish on 263 for four with not out on 29.The hosts have already clinched with an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series ahead of the fifth and final Test in next week.It was just the second drawn Boxing Day Test in 20 years, although there was criticism of the lifeless state of the Ground drop-in pitch.Smith and Marsh comfortably batted through after lunch to ensure were unable to go for the win after leading by 164 runs on the first innings, following a record-breaking unbeaten 244 from openerThe led the salvage operation in a 275 -ball vigil to take his series tally to 604 runs at an average of 151.00 after losing batting partners and Shaun Marsh before lunch on the final day.After two painstaking hours of minimal scoring, the tourists grabbed the wickets of Warner and Marsh to briefly raise hopes of grabbing their first win in an already-decided series.Warner had looked set for his 22nd Test hundred and second century of the match before he attempted to slog the second ball of Joe Root's first over.The ball, pitched into the foot marks, skewed into the air and took a comfortable catch in the covers to give Root the perfect present on his 27th birthday.Warner dropped his head realising he had botched a golden chance to claim Test twin centuries for a fourth time in his career.The normally adventurous opener played with great circumspection to keep at bay, batting for 301 minutes and 227 balls in his slowest Test innings.His dismissal also ended a 107-run stand with Smith, which helped wipe out the innings deficit.There was some rare excitement in the final over before lunch when Marsh edged to wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow, who took a splendid catch.Cook was named man-of-the-match after carrying his bat in England's first innings.It was the highest score by a batsman carrying his bat in Test history, bettering New Zealander Glenn Turner's 223 not out against the in in 1972.The last Englishman to carry his bat through a Test innings was with 94 against in 1997.Cook also surpassed the highest score by a visiting batsman in a Test match at the famous MCG, bettering the 208 by West Indian great in 1984.There was a total attendance of 262,616 fans over the five days.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)