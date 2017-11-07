JUST IN
Stubble burning effect: Haryana govt changes school timings due to smog

The smog has even caused fatal accidents at some places in the two states during the past few days

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Farmers resort to stubble burning in protest against prohibition orders
Representative image of stubble burning

In view of the dense smog that has engulfed the state during the past few days, the Haryana government has decided that the timings of all government, government aided and unaided private schools will be from 9 am to 3.30 pm till November 30.

Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma said in an official release that these orders will be applicable with immediate effect.


Thick smog mainly caused by stubble burning continued to envelop many parts of Punjab and neighbouring Haryana today affecting normal life.

The MeT Department here today said the situation was unlikely to improve over the next two days as winds were calm and rains unlikely during next four days.

The smog has even caused fatal accidents at some places in the two states during the past few days.

First Published: Tue, November 07 2017. 19:29 IST

