'Smoke rings' spotted in the ocean from space

Scientists have discovered the equivalent of smoke-rings in the which may 'suck- up' small marine and carry them at high speed and for long distances across the ocean.



The rings were spotted by analysing level measurements taken from satellites together with surface temperature images from the same time and place.



"My thinking is that these linked, fast moving eddies could 'suck-up' small marine and carry them at high speed and for long distances across the ocean," said Chris Hughes, at the in theThe ocean is full of eddies, swirling motions some tens to hundreds of kilometres across, which mix the water and carry it across the average currents.The 'smoke-rings' are a pair of linked eddies spinning in opposite directions that travel up to ten times the speed of 'normal' eddies and were spotted in the Sea, off the southwest of and in the South Atlantic, west ofThe rings in the ocean are cut in half by the surface, so we see the two ends of the half ring at the surface, researchers said."What we found was a pair of eddies spinning in opposite directions and linked to each other so that they travel together all the way across the Sea, taking six months to do it," said Hughes, of the study published in the journal"Ocean eddies almost always head to the west, but by pairing up they can move to the east and travel ten times as fast as a normal eddy, so they carry water in unusual directions across the ocean," said Hughes."The smoke rings require an area of calm water to 'puff' out through, which itself is quite unusual. I have looked at other areas of other oceans but I have only seen them in the oceans around Australia, plus one in the South Atlantic," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)