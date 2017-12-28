Social reformer Joseph Pulikunnel passes away

Veteran Christian social died at his residence at in the district today, family sources said.



Pulikkunnel (85) is survived by three daughters and a son.



He was an orator, and philosopher, and the founder director of the of Christian Studies here.He had questioned the style of functioning of the in the country.Pulikkunnel authored several books, mainly on Christianity and published the most authentic translation of the Bible in Malayalam in 1983.He has also founded several other social service organisations, including the Good Samaritan Project

