Society & govt have a major role in rehabilitating juvenile

of Misra today said society and governments should ensure that juvenile offenders return to the mainstream through proper rehabilitation programmes. Many times, juvenile offenders feel that they are not properly looked after emotionally by family members, teachers and society, Justice Misra said. He emphasised that family, NGOs and other concerned authorities should be involved in the rehabilitation of the juvenile offenders to help them join the mainstream. Governments also have a major role to play in this regard, the CJI told a state-level conference on 'Juvenile Justice: Issues and Challenges' here. "It is only through proper employment that juveniles in conflict with law can be made to return to the mainstream," Justice Misra said. Magistrates of Juvenile Boards, police and other officers should not get carried away by their own individual emotions, he said. Rather they need to have a rational approach and be guided by parameters, rules and guidelines of the Juvenile Justice Act, he said. of Justice Vineet Saran, who was also present on the occasion, highlighted the rules and regulations of Juvenile Justice Act. Justice Misra also performed the Bhoomi Poojan ceremony of the in the premises in the state capital in the presence of Chief Minister While addressing a lawyers convention in Bhubaneswar, the CJI said that youths should be encouraged. "If you discourage youths, you are discouraging the future of " Asking lawyers to work with dedication, the CJI said, "Besides analysis of law, it is important to present them in the right prospective. It will expedite justice delivery system.

We have to upkeep the trust of people in judiciary." Speaking on the occasion, the said, "Judiciary, which is one of the three important pillars of our democracy, plays an important role in upholding the rule of law. "Subordinate judiciary also has its own crucial role in the justice delivery system. The is committed not only to the cause of justice, but also delivering justice at the doorstep for the people of Odisha." During the last four years, the government has established more than 170 courts, Patnaik said. This year also, the government has decided to establish 50 more courts, including family courts and Additional District Judge Courts, he said.

