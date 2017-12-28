Solange Knowles cancels gig after autonomic disorder diagnosis

has opened up about her struggle with autonomic disorder which has forced her to cancel a performance at Afropunk Fest in



The 31-year-old did not share what type of autonomic disorder she has, but the term refers to a breakdown of the autonomic nervous system, which controls involuntary bodily functions.



"Wrote, deleted and re wrote this like 5 times... Still not sure what exactly or how much I want to share... However it's so important to me for the people in .. to know why I won't be performing at Afro this New Year's eve," Knowles wrote in a post on"The past five months I have been quietly treating, and working through an autonomic disorder. (It's) been a journey that hasn't been easy on me... Sometimes I feel cool, and other times not so cool at all," she added.The "Cranes in the Sky" said she cancelled her performance after her doctors did not clear her for a flight to"I can't put into words how saddened and sorry I am that I am unable to perform for you guys this NYE. There is simply no other place I wanted to be than there with my family to bring in 2018 with you..."But I give you my absolute word, I will come back with AfroPunk and deliver this performance... as it is so extremely important to me to connect with the people who have so closely inspired me in so many ways," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)