Some areas in northeast vulnerable to radicalisation: Govt

Some areas in the northeast are vulnerable to radicalisation and accessible to jihadist and terrorist activities from across the border, said today.



Rijiju said there are reports that a radical outfit has been trying to expand its network among some sections in a few districts of and



Some parts of the northeastern region are vulnerable to radicalisation and accessible to jihadist and terrorist activities from across the border, he said while replying to a written question.The for home said security and intelligence agencies were aware of the threat of radicalisation in the northeast and taking all necessary steps to thwart these moves.The activities of such radical elements are being monitored closely, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)