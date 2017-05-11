TRENDING ON BS
Sonia Gandhi in stable condition, to be discharged soon

She was admitted on Sunday for food poisoning

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Congress President Sonia Gandhi. Photo: PTI
Congress President Sonia Gandhi. Photo: PTI

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, hospitalised for food poisoning, is progressing well and is likely to be discharged in a day or two, authorities at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said on Thursday.

Gandhi, 69, who underwent a shoulder surgery in the same hospital last year, had been admitted on May 7.



"The health condition of Sonia Gandhi who was admitted on Sunday for food poisoning is stable. She is progressing well and may be discharged in a day or two," said Dr D S Rana, Chairman, Board of Management, Ganga Ram.

