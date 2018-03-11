Sonowal should reveal discussion with Bangla prez: Oppn leader

-
ALSO READTerritorial integrity of Assam will not be compromised: Rajnath Assam announces cash awards to encourage woman entrepreneurs Sonowal urges employees to rid administration of corruption Sonowal meets Rajnath, discuss Indo-Bangla border sealing Mishing tribe braved all odds to achieve success: Sonowal
-
The Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, today asked Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to make public the details of his discussion, particularly those related to illegal infiltration, with Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid. The chief minister should disclose whether he discussed the issue of the return of the Bangladeshis who have been identified as illegal by the ongoing legal procedure, the Congress MLA said. "The people of Assam have the right to know the details of the discussion between the chief minister and the Bangladesh president," Saikia said in a statement here. He also criticised the state government for spending huge amount of money for advertising in the media to welcome the president of the neighbouring country. The sum, instead, could have been used to repair the embankments and for other development works in the state, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU