JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Forest fire traps over 30 persons in TN; 15 rescued

This govt can't do anything for you: Raj Thackeray to farmers
Business Standard

Sonowal should reveal discussion with Bangla prez: Oppn leader

Press Trust of India  |  Guwahati 

The Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, today asked Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to make public the details of his discussion, particularly those related to illegal infiltration, with Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid. The chief minister should disclose whether he discussed the issue of the return of the Bangladeshis who have been identified as illegal by the ongoing legal procedure, the Congress MLA said. "The people of Assam have the right to know the details of the discussion between the chief minister and the Bangladesh president," Saikia said in a statement here. He also criticised the state government for spending huge amount of money for advertising in the media to welcome the president of the neighbouring country. The sum, instead, could have been used to repair the embankments and for other development works in the state, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, March 11 2018. 23:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements