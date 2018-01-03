Sonowal visits lower primary school in Majuli

visited lower primary school in district today and took stock of internal evaluation by teachers and infrastructure facilities in the school.



Interacting with teachers and students of No 2 Sadar LP School, underlined the positive environment generated in the educational institutions of the state by the last two phases of the Gunotsav.



The Gunotsav programme was started by state department during November 2009 with an aim to not only evaluate primary scenario but grade school teachers accordingly.All government/( aided) and managed schools of all language mediums are covered under the programme with chief minister, other ministers, senior officers visiting schools as external evaluators for the assessment"The previous two phases of the Gunotsav have immensely contributed in improving the academic environment in the state. It has given a major push in the change of mindset among the teachers", he said.Stating children are the future of the nation, emphasised the role of teachers and parents in building their character and personality.He urged teachers to generate awareness amongst students about the importance of environment and maintaining cleanliness for a healthy life.The appreciated the cooperation extended by the people in the last two phases of the Gunotsav.

