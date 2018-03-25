South Africa rout embattled Australia by 322 runs in third Test

Cameron Bancroft of Australia, left, is questioned by umpires regarding ball tampering on the third day of the third cricket test between South Africa and Australia at Newlands Stadium | Photo: AP

routed embattled by 322 runs to win the third Test on a black day for the sport today which saw Australian banned for ball-tampering.

to win, were skittled out for just 107 late on the fourth day at Newlands.

Smith stood down as for the remainder of the match earlier Sunday after admitting being the instigator of the ball-tampering plot which rocked

He was then handed a one-match ban by the ICC for his role in the scandal.

Brief scores:



311 and 373 (A. Markram 84, A. de Villiers 63, Q. de Kock 65, V. Philander 52 not out; J. Hazlewood 3-69, P. 3-67, N. 3-102) v 255 and 107 (D. Warner 32; M. Morkel 5-23).