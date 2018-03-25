JUST IN
South Africa rout embattled Australia by 322 runs in third Test

Set 430 to win, Australia were skittled out for just 107 late on the fourth day at Newlands

AFP  |  Cape Town 

Cameron Bancroft of Australia, left, is questioned by umpires regarding ball tampering on the third day of the third cricket test between South Africa and Australia at Newlands Stadium | Photo: AP

South Africa routed embattled Australia by 322 runs to win the third Test on a black day for the sport today which saw Australian skipper Steve Smith banned for ball-tampering.

Set 430 to win, Australia were skittled out for just 107 late on the fourth day at Newlands.

Smith stood down as captain for the remainder of the match earlier Sunday after admitting being the instigator of the ball-tampering plot which rocked cricket.

He was then handed a one-match ban by the ICC for his role in the scandal.

Brief scores:

South Africa 311 and 373 (A. Markram 84, A. de Villiers 63, Q. de Kock 65, V. Philander 52 not out; J. Hazlewood 3-69, P. Cummins 3-67, N. Lyon 3-102) v Australia 255 and 107 (D. Warner 32; M. Morkel 5-23).
First Published: Sun, March 25 2018. 21:30 IST

