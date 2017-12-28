South Korea to impose curbs on digital currency trade

said today it would ban anonymous trading of virtual currencies and crack down on laundering activities using them, amid growing fears of a bubble over



The announcement came as the hyper-wired South emerged as a hotbed for cryptocurrency trading, accounting for some 20 percent of global bitcoin transactions -- about 10 times its share of the world economy.



The new rules announced by include a ban on opening anonymous cryptocurrency accounts and new legislation to allow regulators to close virtual currency exchanges if necessary."Officials share the view that virtual currency trading is overheating irrationally ... and we can no longer overlook this abnormal speculative situation," the said in a statement.All anonymous accounts currently in use will be closed next month, it added.The policy package also includes stepping up crackdowns on laundering activities and financial -- including price manipulation -- using currency trades."We will ... resolutely respond to such crimes by slapping maximum sentences possible on offenders," it said, vowing to "leave all policy options open, including closure of a when deemed necessary."The announcement came two weeks after banned its financial firms from dealing in virtual currencies, most notably bitcoin, as their prices soared, sparking concerns of a bubble largely fuelled byAbout one million South Koreans, many of them small-time investors, are estimated to own bitcoin. Demand is so high that prices for the unit are around 20 percent higher than in the US, its biggest market.also warned today that most are being traded in the country at prices far higher than elsewhere in the world, blaming factors including "blind speculation".In a case highlighting the risks of cryptocurrency, a virtual currency exchange declared itself bankrupt last week after being hacked for the second time this year.The Youbut exchange became the first South Korean to close after the hacking attack that stole 17 per cent of its assets.There have been numerous warnings about a possible blowout in the bitcoin market.of Japan said last week that the price surge of the virtual currency was "abnormal," while advised investors to "act with extreme caution".The of the has also expressed concern about the relentless rise in the value of bitcoin and the potential risk accompanying the trend.

