Soybean futures advance on robust spot demand

prices were higher by Rs 24 to Rs 3,110 per in futures trade today on expansion of holdings by the investors in tune with emerging physical market.



Marketmen attributed upsurge in prices to firming trend in spot markets.



At the National Commodity and Derivative Exchange counter, delivery for the most traded January month contract gained by Rs 24 or 0.78 per cent to Rs 3,110 per quintal, having an open interest of 2,43,710 lots.The delivery for February month contract also advanced by Rs 22 or 0.70 per cent to Rs 3,166 per quintal, clocking an open interest of 1,16,720 lots.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)