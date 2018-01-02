Soybean futures surge on upbeat global cues

prices spurted by Rs 28 to Rs 3,092 per in futures trade today as participants accumulated positions in line with firm trend overseas.



At the National Commodity and Derivative Exchange, for January hardened by Rs 28 or 0.91 per cent to Rs 3,092 per quintal, clocking an open interest of 2,08,570 lots.



Also, the delivery for February improved by Rs 28 or 0.90 per cent to Rs 3,146 per quintal, depicting an open interest of 1,55,820 lots.Marketmen said fresh positions created by participants, tracking a firm trend overseas, led to the rise in prices at futures trade here.

