SP-BSP alliance a complete failure: BJP's Maurya on RS poll result

A day after the BJP won nine Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday claimed that SP-BSP alliance has proved to be a "complete failure".
In an apparent reference to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati, Maurya said, "The one who could not be loyal to his father and uncle, can never be loyal to his 'bua' (aunt)."
The BJP won all the nine seats it contested and the remaining seat went to the SP in the polls marred by cross-voting from both the sides, which led to the defeat of the BSP candidate in the prestigious battle of ballots.
"We can say that the victory we achieved in 2014 (Lok Sabha elections), will be repeated in 2019 and Narendra Modi will become the prime minister again," Maurya told reporters here.
"The Yogi Adityanath government (in Uttar Pradesh) has been trying to wash away the sins committed by the SP and BSP governments in the last 15 years," the deputy chief minister said.
To a question on the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid case, Maurya said hearing in the case is being held expeditiously in the Supreme Court and if the verdict is favourable, construction of Ram Temple will begin soon.
