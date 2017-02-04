SP govt hampering development in Mathura: Hema Malini

"We are committed to carrying out a lot of development works but the SP government
does not support us. The proposals we send from Mathura
either get stuck at Lucknow
or are worked upon at a very slow pace. There will be better coordination and development projects will be spurred if the governments at the Centre and in the state are led by the same party. Therefore, I urge you to vote for BJP," she said while addressing public meetings in Mat and Baldev assembly seats in support of party's candidates.
On demonetisation, she said the decision has put to inconvenience only those with black money
and the common man has not been troubled.
