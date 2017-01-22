SP leaves 3 seats for Congress in Raebareli

-
The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Sunday released a list of 77 candidates, leaving three seats for the Congress in Raebareli, hours after the two parties decided to contest the crucial Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections as alliance partners.
With Sunday’s list, SP has so far released tickets for 285 candidates for the polls. It left three seats for Congress in Raebareli and announced its candidates on the rest three.
The state has a total of 403 constituencies.
Besides, the ruling party has not fielded any candidate for Kunda seat where Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya is sitting as an Independent MLA and is a minister in Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s Cabinet.
