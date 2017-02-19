SpaceX launches rocket from NASA's historic moon pad

This is SpaceX's first launch from Florida since a rocket explosion last summer

This is SpaceX's first launch from Florida since a rocket explosion last summer

NASA's historic moonshot pad is back in business.



A Falcon rocket blasted off today morning from Kennedy Space Center's Launch Complex 39A. It was visible for just seconds before ducking into clouds on its way to the Space Station, with a load of supplies.



Astronauts flew to the moon from this very spot nearly a half-century ago. The pad was last used for NASA's final shuttle mission nearly six years ago.



This is SpaceX's first launch from Florida since a rocket explosion last summer. As an extra special treat, landed the booster rocket back at Cape Canaveral following liftoff, for only the third time.



Cheers erupted inside Mission Control. A minute or two later, the Dragon supply ship successfully reached orbit, generating more applause.

AP/ PTI