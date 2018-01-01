Speaker bans use of UP govt emblem by ex-MLAs/MLCs

Assembly has directed all former legislators not to use the official emblem of the UP on their letter heads.



"No former or MLC should use the official emblem once he or she loses membership of either House of the state legislature. Only sitting MLAs or MLCs can use it," Dixit told reporters here today.



"Just as a person cannot use the logo of a particular organisation once he or she leaves it, the same rule is applicable here," he said.The has informed former MLAs not to use the logo on their stationery materials.There are around 2,000 former MLAs and MLCs in the state.This is for the first time that such an order has been passed by the to check largescale usage of the emblem by former legislators.

