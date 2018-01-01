Speech, hearing impaired Pakistani boy being sent back

A 12-year-old speech and hearing impaired boy, who was kept in a juvenile home in Punjab's district after he strayed into the Indian territory from Ferozepur side nearly seven months ago, was being repatriated today, a said.



The child, identified as Hasnain and aged around 12 years, was escorted to the Attari in to be handed over to Pakistani authorities at the Attari-Wagah international border, Rajeev Prashar told over the phone.



The BSF had arrested him in May 2017 from Hussainiwala in Ferozepur after he strayed into the Indian side.A Rs 20 Pakistani currency note was recovered from him."The boy was lodged in the juvenile-cum-observation home in We received a communication from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) after which he was sent under a police escort from to Attari in from where he will cross over to Pakistan," Prashar said.He said earlier the boy was booked under relevant Indian laws after he was found to have crossed over without any documents.Recently, a competent court had ordered his release as the boy had completed his sentence for the offence of entering into without valid documents, Prashar said.His repatriation process was recently expedited after he was identified, the added.

