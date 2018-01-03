Spent time making excuses for Hollywood's absurdity:Gyllenhaal

says he has spent a lot of time making excuses for the "absurdity" surrounding Hollywood, which was unmasked in the wake of the scandal.



The 37-year-old termed the expose as an insight into the "apparent sickness" of the international entertainment industry following the fall of the disgraced media mogul.



"I have spent a lot of time in my career making excuses for the of our world - Hollywood - and all of its confusion, apparent sickness over the past few months that we've discovered, the complications, the vanity," Gyllenhaal said on The Hollywood Reporter's 'Awards Chatter' podcast.Citing his film, " Mountain" as an example, the said despite witnessing the dark side of showbiz, he continues to have faith in the "power of movies"."You know, you think about 'Brokeback' - I've had people come up to me over the years and say how that movie changed their life or how it made them realise something..."But what I will never accept is anyone telling me that movies aren't an extraordinarily powerful tool for communication and ultimately, in a small way, for change. And sometimes in a big way," he said.

