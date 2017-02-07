Security beefed up in Ghaziabad ahead of PM, Rahul rallies; SPG visits site

A team of Special Protection Group (SPG) arrived in on Monday and held a meeting with senior officials of Meerut zone to review the security arrangements at Kamla Nehru Nagar for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally on Wednesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Deepak Kumar said a SPG team on Monday rehearsed the landing and takeoff of the helicopters at a helipad prepared by Central Public Works Department (CPWD).

Inspector General of Police, Meerut zone, Ajay Anand also inspected the rally venue.

The ground was sanitised by metal, land mine detectors and sniffer dogs. Thereafter it was handed over to the security agencies for the rally of the prime minister who will arrive here around 11 am on February 8, officials said.

On the same day, Congress Vice President will arrive in Murad Nagar to address poll meeting at Ramlila ground at Raoli road in the afternoon.

A SPG team visited the meeting venue and instructed officials to sanitise it.