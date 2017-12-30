Spice Mobility to invest up to Rs 25 cr in AnyTimeLoan.in

Digital, a subsidiary of BSE-listed Mobility, today said it has entered into an agreement to invest up to Rs 25 crore in that runs the lending platform AnyTimeLoan.in (ATL).



Mobility runs Money, a fintech business offering



"As part of the strategy, fintech will be one of our core areas of growth. Given the lack of access of formal credit to a significant part of the population, we believe that new age platforms can help bridge this gap, bringing a larger population base into the formal financial economy," Dilip Modi, of Mobility, said in a statement.Strategic partnership with will enable to offer loan products tailor-made for its customer segment, said Saket Agarwal, CEO,has already disbursed loans worth Rs 47 crore. It offers personal and business loans to borrowers using alternative data like social profiles, facial recognition, psychometric testing which has enabled it to keep default rates substantially low.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)