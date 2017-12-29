Spielberg advised Dern to avoid having surgery on her face

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Actor Laura Dern said during the shooting of "Jurassic Park" veteran filmmaker Steven Spielberg told her not to have any plastic surgery on her face.

The 50-year-old actor starred in Spielberg's iconic movie when she was 23 and was given the advice by the director just before a close-up shot, reported Vulture.


"When I was 23, right before a close-up on 'Jurassic Park', Spielberg said to me, 'People will tell you what you could do to your face years from now. Don't you ever touch your face.'

"He was saying, 'Your face is perfect, it's female, it's emotional.' I am determined to be human in my acting, and when you own your power and your womanhood, you grow into your beauty. Your face finds you," Dern said.

