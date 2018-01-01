Spielberg told Laura Dern to avoid plastic surgery on face

Laura Dern, who featured on "Jurassic Park" when she was just 23, says Steven told her to avoid plastic surgery on her face.



The 50-year-old said she is grateful to the for the advice, reported Vulture.



"When I was 23, right before a close-up on 'Jurassic Park', said to me, 'People will tell you what you could do to your face years from now. Don't you ever touch your face.'"He was saying, 'Your face is perfect, it's female, it's emotional'. I am determined to be human in my acting, and when you own your power and your womanhood, you grow into your beauty. Your face finds you.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)