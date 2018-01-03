Spl wards sought to treat those with liver problems due to

A PIL has been filed in Madras High bench here, seeking setting up of special wards in hospitals in five districts to treat those with problems due to alcohol consumption



The PIL by one Anandaraj sought setting up of the special wards in hospitals in Sivaganga, Theni, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram and Dharmapuri disticts.



Justices and impleaded TASMAC as one of the respondents and posted the case for hearing on Dec 22.The petitioner submitted that the was getting enormous from sale of through TASMAC. A part of the should be diverted to treat persons whose livers had been affected due to drinking.He said TASMAC should be impleaded as a respondent so that they could reply on spending for the affected people.The petitioner suggested that specialists in treament be appointed in district headquarters hospitals of all districts.As of now only 12 hospitals had the facility to treat liver-related problems and doctors, he said.

