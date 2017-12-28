Sri Lanka releases 69 TN fishermen

The Sri Lankan courts in Jaffna and Vavunia today ordered the release of 69 fishermen lodged in prisons there, an said here.



The fishermen, arrested on various occasions on charges of crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) by the Sri Lankan Navy, would be brought back here after completing necessary formalities, Manikandan, Assistant Director of Fisheries Department said.



A Sri Lankan had yesterday released 20 fishermen, arrested on January and February this year on charges of poaching into the island nation's waters, and they were handed over to the at the IMBL by the Lankan authorities.A total of 89 fishermen from and have been released by Sri Lankan authorities so far this year and 71 were still in various jail in Sri Lanka, he said.

