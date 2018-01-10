Sri Lankan lawmakers exchange blows over debate on 'bond scam'

Sri Lankan lawmakers on Wednesday exchanged blows inside Parliament during a special session convened to debate the commission of an inquiry report on an alleged bond scam in the country's central bank. The Opposition members trooped into the well of the chamber to protest while Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was speaking on the alleged corruption in a bond issue, which has dented his government's reputation. The premier had called the special session on Wednesday, ahead of its scheduled sitting after the New Year recess on January 23, to debate the report of the presidential commission of inquiry which was released last week by President Maithripala Sirisena. The Opposition demanded the 1,200-page report be tabled in parliament before the debate. Speaker Karu Jayasuriya announced that Sirisena's office had conveyed to him that the report could only be made available in a week.

The Opposition demanded Jayasuriya to act fast to obtain the reports. Members form both the sides came to blows as brawl erupted when the opposition demanded that Wickremesinghe should not be allowed to speak without the report. The report had called for criminal as well as civil action against individuals connected to a central bank primary dealer firm linked to the son-in-law of the bank's former Governor Arjuna Mahendran, who was hand-picked for the post by Wickremesinghe. The company was accused of making huge profits through illegal means. The Opposition had called for Wickremesinghe's resignation taking responsibility to the appointment of the former governor, who was later sacked by Sirisena. The report, however, had exonerated the Prime Minister from the scam.