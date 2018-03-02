Sridevi's ashes to be immersed in Rameswaram on Saturday

An urn carrying the ashes of Bollywood Superstar was brought here today by her husband Boney Kapoor for immersion in the sea off Rameswaram. The ashes brought by Kapoor in a special aircraft will be taken to holy island town of Rameswaram on Saturday and immersed in the sea there, airport sources said. Sridevi, 54, died on February 24 in a Dubai hotel. The body of Bollywood icon was flown back to Mumbai on February 27 after Dubai authorities had determined that she had accidentally drowned in her hotel bathtub. The body of the actor, who was born in a village in Tamil Nadu and started her career in Tamil films, was cremated on February 28. Her death sent shock waves across India with those who knew her at a loss to explain how the star could die so suddenly.

