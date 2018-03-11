Srinivasan Services Trust empowers 1,84,000 women across 5 states

(SST), the social arm of TVS Motor Company, has empowered over 1.84 lakh women through various (SHGs), helping them earn more than Rs 450 crore in this financial year. "For more than 20 years now, SST has worked in thousands of villages in to help women make the shift from being just homemakers to breadwinners. SST's focus is on helping women use their skills to earn...," SST said in a statement. Through the SHGs, women team up and are able to access more credit, meet their loan repayments and get better prices for the goods they make, it added. "So far, in this financial year alone, women from as many as 13,500 SHGs have earned more than Rs 450 crore.

This is the collective hard work of 1,84,000 women," the statement said. The women earn anything from Rs 1,500 to Rs 6,000 a month. "Women have shown great resilience, commitment, tenacity and willingness to adapt throughout history. At the villages where SST works, we find they are the true change agents who want better lives for their families and communities," Venu Srinivasan, Managing of SST, said. Empowering women is the bedrock of the community work SST does because it leads to lasting and meaningful change, he added.

