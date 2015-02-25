SRK hopes Budget 2015 will benefit film industry

As is set to present the Union on February 28, superstar hopes that the film will be taken into consideration by the Finance Minister.



"It is weird when people ask an actor about Please do not ask me about it. I respect it. It is very important for our economy," replied the 49-year-old actor when asked to comment about the upcoming

Read our full coverage on Union Budget





"I am sure that this year's will have something that will benefit our film .. Attracting people into business is very important part of budget," SRK told reporters during the press conference for his new TV show 'Sabse Shana Kaun?' on &TV.



Addressing the censor board controversy, the 'Happy New Year' star said that the system of ratings should be improved so that creative freedom of filmmakers and artistes is not compromised.



"Some say it is freedom of expression and some say we are out in bad light. A bigger picture of censor board without differentiation should be brought in. If you have a generic rule for everything then it is going to be troubling... This discussion will continue for years but they should increase the rating system and introduce more rating," he said.



Shah Rukh will be next seen in 'Maneesh Sharma's 'Fan' and Rahul Dholakia's 'Raees'.