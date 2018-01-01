Star Sports bags broadcast rights of Khelo India School Games

Star has bagged the broadcast rights of Ministry's flagship 'Khelo School Games (KISG)' for a period of five years from 2018 to 2022.



The inaugural Khelo School Games 2018 will be held from January 31 for under-17 group (boys and girls) across 16 disciplines.



"After careful deliberation and following a transparent bidding process, we are delighted to announce that Khelo School Games 2018 will be partnering with Star for the broadcast of event. It will be the first time that school games will be broadcast LIVE simultaneously on TV and platform," Minister said in a statement.Revamped Khelo aims to inculcate a nationwide culture of through a grassroots revolution, and KISG is an important aspect of this strategy.The revamped Khelo was launched to achieve the twin objectives of broad basing of and achieving excellence inIn line with Narendra Modi's vision, Khelo aims to infuse a culture of at the grassroots level.Such systematic pursuit of offers multiple opportunities, namely, holistic development of children and youth, community development, gender quality, a healthier nation, national pride and economic opportunities related to sport development.Khelo will also act as a catalyst to usher in a change in the mindsets of parents and teachers towardsThe event is expected to host around 6000 athletes and officials in its first edition. The best talent selected through the competition will be among the 1000 budding athletes eligible for a scholarship worth Rs 5 lakh each per year for a period of eight years.Every year, new athletes will be added under the Khelo scheme.The games will be conducted at par with international level competitions so as to give the best experience to players and other stakeholders.

