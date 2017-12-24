Starc out, Bird in for Boxing Day Test against England

pace spearhead Mitchell was today ruled out of the fourth Ashes Test with a heel and will be replaced by



Starc, who is Australia's leading wicket-taker in the series with 19, bruised his heel bowling in Australia's series-clinching third Test win in last week.



There wasn't enough time for him to recover from the to his landing foot, with team management officially ruling him out two days before Tuesday's Test.While had been optimistic about his chances of playing, Australia's selectors took a cautious approach with their star paceman ahead of a key series against early in the new year.said he hoped to return for the series-ending Test on January 4."It's never nice to miss but it would be pretty selfish of me to go in to a game not at 100 percent," he told reporters."It's nice that we have won the series and we can play it a little bit safer now."I think the discussions (with selectors) lasted about 30 seconds... and it gives me a good chance now to have a bit of time off it over the next few days and give me a really good chance for "Starc's withdrawal continues his run of bad luck in the Ground showpiece. He has played in just one Test since making his debut in 2011.Last year scored 84 with the bat and took a match- sealing four-wicket haul in a final-day win against there.Bird said he was ready for his first Test in a year."I've been ready to go for 12 months basically," he told reporters."I had a week in the nets working on a few different things with bowling"It'd be unbelievable to play an Ashes Test on Boxing Day."Meanwhile, wicketkeeper is expected to play after joining his teammates at training on Sunday after initially remaining at home in after his suffered a

