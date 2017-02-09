State funding of polls not practical, says FM Arun Jaitley

The government on Thursday dismissed the suggestion for State funding of elections, saying it is not practical in the Indian context, even as it expressed openness to modify the Budget proposal for capping donations at Rs 2000 per source and issuing electoral bonds.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who in the Budget had proposed reducing the limit of donations to political parties from Rs 20,000 to Rs 2,000 per source, said the recommendation had come from the

"The Rs 2000 limit, that we have given, is the recommendation. It has suggested to lower it from Rs 20,000 to Rs 2,000 to make it stringent. If there is consensus for ending it (the cap), then it is a different issue. We will discuss it during Finance Bill," he said while replying to a debate on the Budget.

"If somebody has any improvement to suggest to this idea, we welcome this. Because it is a matter which concerns all of us, we have put a proposal on the table. At the stage of Finance Bill it will be discussed," he added.

Jaitley, while responding to suggestions made by various members with regard to the political donations during the debate, said, "We can improve on it but don't suggest a problem for every solution. If you suggest a problem for every solution than the present status quo which is not an ideal situation will exist."

To demands for State funding of elections voiced by parties like Trinamool Congress, the Finance Minister said, "I am open to the idea. But your optimism is based on the fact that when State funding starts only State-provided funds will be used in elections and nobody will use private funds in the elections. So your optimism is based on this one belief which is not consistent with Indian reality."

Lamenting that even 70 years after Independence, the bulk of India's is funded through unaccounted money. He said, "We don't want an argument where people have a problem with every solution. And that is the tragedy of the in India. Whichever solution you suggest, people will suggest the problem arising out of that".

People prefer to give donations in because it has anonymity, said, adding "we have made a serious effort to legitimise this. We have said that you pay by cheque, then and both will get the tax advantage. We have said pay by digital mode."

Stressing that issuing electoral bond would ensure that only legitimate, tax paid, accounted money comes into the political system, he said the identity of the will be kept secret since the Banking Regulation Act prohibits sharing of details of bank transactions to anyone, including the government.