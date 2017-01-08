Steel Min seeks import duty reduction on coking coal, nickel in Budget 2017

While the import duty on nickel is 5%, in the case of coking coal, it is 2.5% now

While the import duty on nickel is 5%, in the case of coking coal, it is 2.5% now

Ahead of the Union 2017-18, the has sought the reduction in on both and — vital components of steel making — a move that may revive the sector, a top official said.



In an interview to PTI, Steel Secretary Aruna Sharma said the dependence on is particularly heavy on nickel, and gas.



"What we are discussing is whether there is the need to take a re-look at their custom and import duties. This is still under discussions. Let's see how it moves out during the Budget," the Secretary said.



The Steel Ministry, in its recommendations to the Ministry, has sought to bring down the on coking, coal, and gas, Sharma said.



While the on is five per cent, in the case of coking coal, it is 2.5 per cent now.



Sharma also said that in the future, the requirement of gas will increase in the manufacturing of pellets and added, "Like what the Prime Minister has said, tomorrow's economy is going to be gas-based."



Pellets are small balls of iron ore used in steelmaking.



To bring down the of coking coal, Sharma said that her Ministry was is discussions with the Coal Ministry to invest in washeries.



"There are two ways of tackling imports. One is to replace the with a better alternative fuel. So, we are in discussions with Coal Ministry to invest in washeries and the Coal Ministry has agreed to invest in them so the will come down by nearly 30 per cent which is a very good sign for the coming years," she said.



India has to heavily depend on import of coking coal, as the domestic quality has higher ash content which is unsuitable for the steel industry with present technology.



Asserting the need to go for electric-based or gas-based steel production, she said, "Pellet making can easily shift to the gas-based thing if it is guaranteed at affordable prices."



"Now, with the Paris Convention, it is mandatory that we must bring down the carbon footprints. So, that is another alternative we are working on," she said.



(ISA), the industry body representing primary steel producers, has also urged the government to reduce to zero on all the raw materials used for steel making.



Sanak Mishra, Secretary General of said, they have also requested the government to reduce railway freight for the steel industry.



SAIL, India's largest steel maker, had recently said there is a need to develop indigenous sources of to meet requirements as the recent rise in the price of metallurgical coal was putting pressure on its operations.

Press Trust of India