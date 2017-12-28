JUST IN
Steel prices close steady

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Steel prices remained flat in the national capital today in absence of worthwhile buying by construction units.

Poor demand from construction units against adequate stocks kept steel prices flat, marketmen said.


Following are today's prices (in Rs per tonne):

Saria Kamdhenu: 8-mm Rs 43,800, 10-mm Rs 43,200, 12-mm Rs 42,900, 16-25 mm Rs 42,900.

MS Angle: (50x5) (50x6) Rs 42,000, (40x5) (40x6) Rs 42,800.

Angle Capital (IS) (40X5) (40x6) Rs 44,100, (35X5)(65X6) Rs 44,600, Girder (125X65) Rs 41,000.

Thu, December 28 2017.

