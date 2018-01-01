Steering govt out of financial crisis major challenge: HP CM

Reeling under a debt burden of Rs 46,500 crore, the hill state of is facing a serious financial crisis and bailing out the state is a big challenge, said today.



The state will soon seek a bailout package from the Centre, the newly elected said as he blamed the previous regime of wasteful expenditure.



"The financial situation is grim and the debt burden has risen to Rs 46,500 crore and steering the out of this situation is a grave challenge," he told mediapersons in an informal chat.The would prepare a bailout package and sent it to the Union and concerned officers have been asked to prepare detailed proposals, he said.The chief minister, however, made it clear that financial constraints would not come in the way of development, Thakur said adding that he has already spoken to Modi, who has assured that needful would be done in this regard."The has asked me to send detailed proposals after consulting various departments for sanctioning funds," he said adding the borrowing limit of the had also been exceeded.He said that era of wasteful expenditure has passed with the exit of theThakur alleged that the outgoing indulged in reckless spending during past one year and made announcements of developmental works without completing the codal formalities and making budget provisions.The made appointments and laid foundation stones of projects to derive electoral mileage and plunged the state into financial mess, he added.Thakur the would seek special industrial package from the Centre as the package given by Atal Bihari Vajpayee was curtailed and various incentives were withdrawn.He said that there was a vast potential for development of tourism and the would improve connectivity and strengthen the infrastructure to exploit this potential.Replying to a question, he said that the was exploring legal options to bail out the people affected by (NGT), banning constructions in core areas and restraining the from regularising the illegal constructions.

