Stepfather arrested for raping girl in UP's Sambhal

Press Trust of India  |  Sambhal (UP) 

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her stepfather in Tanki area here, police said today.

The accused man has been arrested for the incident that occurred yesterday under Gaunnaur police station area, they said.


In a complaint to the police, the mother of the victim said when she returned from work last night, she found that her husband was inebriated and had raped the girl, an official said.

The police official said the girl has been sent for medical examination.

First Published: Sat, December 30 2017. 16:35 IST

