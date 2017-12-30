Stepfather arrested for raping girl in UP's Sambhal

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her stepfather in Tanki area here, police said today.



The accused man has been arrested for the incident that occurred yesterday under station area, they said.



In a complaint to the police, the mother of the victim said when she returned from work last night, she found that her husband was inebriated and had raped the girl, an said.The said the girl has been sent for medical examination.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)