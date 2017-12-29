Steps being taken to improve mobile internet connectivity:Govt

To improve connectivity through especially in the rural areas, there is a plan to equip towers with solar power kits so that they keep functioning even when there is no power supply, the said today.



During the in the Rajya Sabha, Telecom also said the Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) which was earlier in losses has posted an operating profit and more towers will be set up to improve the service and connectivity of the public sector enterprise.



"There are around 4.61 lakh mobile towers in the country out of which BSNL has 66,771 mobile towers. has approved hiving off mobile tower assets of BSNL into a separate company fully owned by the BSNL. The subsidiary company may monetise its assets on achieving financial health and stability," Sinha said.He also said the BSNL had submitted a proposal about providing which was being examined.Several members in the House raised concern over poor services through especially in the rural areas.The is focussing on improving the mobile connectivity in the rural areas and the number of is being increased, the said.Sinha said that in 2011, there were 53,000 villages where there was no connectivity through and the number has come down to 30,000.The Centre has asked the states to identify such villages so that connectivity can be provided, he said.

