Stolen infant recovered alongwith four others; three arrested

A day after a new-born baby was stolen from the here, the police today rescued him alongwith four more children and arrested three persons from a village near A crime branch team led by raided a house at Pisavali in tehsil of the district today morning, and arrested (35), her husband Sonu Rajbhar (40) and (55). Apart from the stolen infant, they found four other children there. One of them was a 2-month-old boy. Other three were girls who were one-and-a-half years old, five years old and nine years old, respectively.

They were apparently not related to the accused, police said. The stolen infant was reunited with his mother. The baby boy was stolen from the maternity ward of the early morning yesterday, a few hours after a tribal woman gave birth to him. A woman approached her and asked to hand over the boy saying 'your mother wants to see him'. Taking the baby, the woman fled. police said that police started a from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in south to CCTV footage at the hospital and railway stations led the police team to Pisavali village. The three accused were arrested under section 363 (kidnapping) of the IPC. The said police were probing if the other four rescued chidren too had been stolen, and whether any organised child-trafficking gang was involved.

