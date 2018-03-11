Stranger Things creators Duffer brothers apologise after being accused of verbal abuse

Matt and Ross Duffer, the writing, directing and production duo behind "Stranger Things" have apologised after being accused of seeking out women and verbally abusing them on the set of the hit show. "We are deeply upset to learn that someone felt uncomfortable on our set. Due to the high-stress nature of production, tempers occasionally get frayed, and for that, we apologise," they said in a statement issued to E! online. The duo continued, "However, we think it is important not to mischaracterise our set, where we believe strongly in treating everyone fairly regardless of gender, orientation, race, religion, or anything else.

We remain totally committed to providing a safe and collaborative working environment for everyone on our productions." Streaming giant responded by saying that the matter was investigated and "no wrongdoing" by the brothers was found. "We looked into the concern that was raised when we heard of the allegation on Thursday, and found no wrongdoing. Maintaining a safe, respectful atmosphere on set is important to us, and we know it is to Brothers as well," from said in a statement. Peyton Brown, a former grip on the show, took to on March 8 to call out the duo. "I will not be a part of the filming of Season 3 of 'Stranger Things'. Why, you ask? Because I stand with my sisters," Brown wrote. "I personally witnessed two men in high positions of power on that set seek out and verbally abuse multiple women," she added.

