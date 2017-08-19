TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Citigroup tops 8-bank group for Petrobras fuel distribution unit IPO
Business Standard

6.4 magnitude earthquake rocks Fiji, no loss of property reported

The Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center did not immediately issue any warnings

AFP  |  Wellington 

Earthquake in Fiji
Earthquake in Fiji

A strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck off Fiji today, US seismologists said, but it was considerably deep and there were no reports of damage or injury.

The offshore quake hit at 3:00 pm (0200 GMT) and was centred around 287 kilometres (178 miles) east of Suva, at a depth of 538 kilometres, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.


The Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center did not immediately issue any warnings.

The quake occurred in the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, a region of frequent seismic activity due to collisions between continental plates.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements
  • Claim Settlement Ratio of 92.4%