6.4 magnitude earthquake rocks Fiji, no loss of property reported

-
ALSO READChina earthquake: Massive quake hits Xinjiang, Sichuan, 9 dead, 164 injured Earthquake: Tremors felt in northeastern states; no damage reporter Nepal earthquake: Two years on, why is the Himalayan nation yet to recover? Earthquake jolts Jammu & Kashmir today; no loss of life reported Earthquake jolts Haryana; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR; no damage reported
-
A strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck off Fiji today, US seismologists said, but it was considerably deep and there were no reports of damage or injury.
The offshore quake hit at 3:00 pm (0200 GMT) and was centred around 287 kilometres (178 miles) east of Suva, at a depth of 538 kilometres, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center did not immediately issue any warnings.
The quake occurred in the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, a region of frequent seismic activity due to collisions between continental plates.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU